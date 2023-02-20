© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 02/20/23

By Hope McKenney
Published February 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
A new land planning group based in Nikiski is getting pushback from a Native village and corporation on the other side of Cook Inlet, which say they don’t want to be a part of it; and Alaska is slated to get $285 million from the federal government to modernize the state's ferry fleet and improve service, but to actually spend the windfall, the state needs to put up money, too.

