KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 02/16/23

By Hope McKenney
Published February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
The Kenai Peninsula Borough won’t know until next Tuesday whether it’s enough for former Alaska Senate president Peter Micciche to win the four-way mayoral race outright; the Soldotna City Council has chosen Janette Bower as its next city manager; a highly trafficked bridge in Kasilof could be getting an upgrade; and the National Weather Service is freshening up its Alaska marine zones.

