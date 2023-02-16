Thursday Evening 02/16/23

The Kenai Peninsula Borough won’t know until next Tuesday whether it’s enough for former Alaska Senate president Peter Micciche to win the four-way mayoral race outright; the Soldotna City Council has chosen Janette Bower as its next city manager; a highly trafficked bridge in Kasilof could be getting an upgrade; and the National Weather Service is freshening up its Alaska marine zones.

