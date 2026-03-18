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KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 03/17/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published March 18, 2026 at 12:16 PM AKDT
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The Homer High School 2026 musical performance for the school year is Footloose; and the head of a powerful state Senate committee is calling for stronger legislative oversight and changes to state oil and gas taxes as the developer of the Alaska LNG project approaches a final investment decision.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez