Tuesday Evening 03/17/2026

The Homer High School 2026 musical performance for the school year is Footloose; and the head of a powerful state Senate committee is calling for stronger legislative oversight and changes to state oil and gas taxes as the developer of the Alaska LNG project approaches a final investment decision.

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