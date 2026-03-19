Thursday Morning 03/19/2026

A small group of artists from across the country have joined in Homer for two weeks of work together to share their mutual concern for climate and the planet through art work; and the U.S. Senate Tuesday narrowly agreed to take up a voting bill that President Trump says is essential for the survival of the country, and opponents say will disenfranchise millions of Americans.

KBBI’s Morning News is sponsored by the Homer Foundation, where giving is more than a gift, it’s an investment in the place we call home. For 35 years, we’ve connected generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula, providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Your gift supports students, strengthens nonprofits, and creates a legacy for the future. Give today or plan a gift for tomorrow by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation, building community through generosity.