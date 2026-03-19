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KBBI Newscast

Thursday Morning 03/19/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published March 19, 2026 at 7:30 AM AKDT
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A small group of artists from across the country have joined in Homer for two weeks of work together to share their mutual concern for climate and the planet through art work; and the U.S. Senate Tuesday narrowly agreed to take up a voting bill that President Trump says is essential for the survival of the country, and opponents say will disenfranchise millions of Americans.

KBBI’s Morning News is sponsored by the Homer Foundation, where giving is more than a gift, it’s an investment in the place we call home. For 35 years, we’ve connected generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula, providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Your gift supports students, strengthens nonprofits, and creates a legacy for the future. Give today or plan a gift for tomorrow by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation, building community through generosity.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
See stories by Simon Lopez