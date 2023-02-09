© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 02/09/23

By Hope McKenney
Published February 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
The Homer Council on the Arts holds the Community Arts Awards each year to celebrate the talented artists who call Homer home and their contributions to the community; Kelly Tshibaka brought her pitch to repeal ranked choice voting to a Kenai fundraiser Tuesday — the latest effort from opponents of ranked choice voting to repeal the new system, which voters narrowly approved by ballot initiative in 2020; and the City of Soldotna has narrowed a long list of candidates down to two for its open city manager position.

Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
