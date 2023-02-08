© 2023 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Evening 02/08/23

By Hope McKenney
Published February 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
South Peninsula Haven House is seeking volunteer coaches and participants for its program Girls on the Run; a group of fiber artists on the central Kenai Peninsula has been hosting weekly gatherings since the fall to share their skills with newcomers, as crafts like knitting and crocheting become more popular among a new generation of makers; and KBBI is currently accepting applications for musicians to play Concert on the Lawn.


Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
