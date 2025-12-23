Tuesday Morning 12/23/2025

A federal grand jury has indicted two Alaska State Troopers shown on body-camera video beating, tasing and pepper-spraying a Kenai man in a case of mistaken identity; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy is eyeing a property tax break for the long-planned Alaska LNG project.

