Monday Evening 12/22/2025

A federal grand jury has indicted two Alaska State Troopers shown on body-camera video beating, tasing and pepper-spraying a Kenai man in a case of mistaken identity; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy is eyeing a property tax break for the long-planned Alaska LNG project.

