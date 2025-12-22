© 2025 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 12/22/2025

By Simon Lopez
Published December 22, 2025 at 5:00 PM AKST
A federal grand jury has indicted two Alaska State Troopers shown on body-camera video beating, tasing and pepper-spraying a Kenai man in a case of mistaken identity; and Gov. Mike Dunleavy is eyeing a property tax break for the long-planned Alaska LNG project.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.

