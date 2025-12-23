Tuesday Evening 12/23/2025

Homer and Anchorage Police are seeking information after a grand jury indicted a 72-year-old man for sexual abuse of a minor; the next legislative session is less than a month away, and lawmakers are preparing to return to Juneau; and the United States may soon have an Arctic ambassador again to represent the nation’s interests in the far north.

