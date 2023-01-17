Tuesday Evening 1/17/23

Homer’s Library Advisory Board will meet tonight to decide the fate of 55 books community members petitioned to have removed from the public library’s children section last summer; on Wednesday, Homer Drawdown is having its first meeting of 2023 at the Kachemak Bay Campus; and Kodiak’s Tanner crab fleet is continuing to stand down, saying they still haven’t come to an agreement with local processors on price.

