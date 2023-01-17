© 2023 KBBI
Chris Kincaid photo.jpeg
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KBBI smaller.png
KBBI Newscast

Tuesday Evening 1/17/23

By Hope McKenney
Published January 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

Homer’s Library Advisory Board will meet tonight to decide the fate of 55 books community members petitioned to have removed from the public library’s children section last summer; on Wednesday, Homer Drawdown is having its first meeting of 2023 at the Kachemak Bay Campus; and Kodiak’s Tanner crab fleet is continuing to stand down, saying they still haven’t come to an agreement with local processors on price.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
See stories by Hope McKenney