KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 1/9/23

By Hope McKenney
Published January 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM AKST
Finding opportunities to get out in the winter and socialize can be challenging, especially for families, but Homer’s Center for Alaskan Coastal Studies is trying to remedy that; people in the Kenai Peninsula Borough can soon *text* 911 in an emergency; last week, President Joe Biden signed a hard-fought bill into law to guarantee the future of Alaska’s only National Heritage Area, along with the more than 50 other areas around the country; and fishermen fighting a court case that threatens to shut down commercial salmon trolling in Southeast Alaska are asking for help from the Sitka Assembly.

The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support of Duncan House Diner and Bay Realty.

Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
