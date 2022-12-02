© 2022 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 12/02/22

Published December 2, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKST
A two-vehicle collision killed one, injured another and closed the Sterling Highway in both directions Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers; the City of Homer has applied to become a designated Coast Guard City — a recognition shared by just five other communities in Alaska; and police forces across the Kenai Peninsula are putting on a free, five-hour self-defense course for women next month, after hundreds signed up for a similar course in Homer.

KBBI Newscast
Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
