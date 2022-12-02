Friday Evening 12/02/22

A two-vehicle collision killed one, injured another and closed the Sterling Highway in both directions Friday afternoon, according to Alaska State Troopers; the City of Homer has applied to become a designated Coast Guard City — a recognition shared by just five other communities in Alaska; and police forces across the Kenai Peninsula are putting on a free, five-hour self-defense course for women next month, after hundreds signed up for a similar course in Homer.

