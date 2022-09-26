Monday Evening 9-26-22

The warmest days of the year are in the rearview mirror, but there is still plenty of wild harvesting to be done on the Kenai Peninsula and beyond this autumn; a Coast Guard crew encountered a Chinese guided missile cruiser in the Bering Sea last week; and President Joe Biden has approved Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s request for a federal disaster declaration in response to the historic storm that devastated many Western Alaska coastal communities earlier this month.

