Thursday Evening 9-1-22

Locals discussed addiction resources on KBBI's Coffee Table for National Recovery Month; biologists say they’re picking up the pace on genetics research to better understand the issue of salmon bycatch; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s legal department says it hired an Anchorage law firm to perform a confidential human resources investigation earlier this summer.

