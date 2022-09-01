Thursday Evening 9-1-22

© 2022 KBBI
Locals discussed addiction resources on KBBI's Coffee Table for National Recovery Month; biologists say they’re picking up the pace on genetics research to better understand the issue of salmon bycatch; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough’s legal department says it hired an Anchorage law firm to perform a confidential human resources investigation earlier this summer.

Hope McKenney
In 2019, Hope moved to Unalaska/Dutch Harbor to work for Alaska's Energy Desk and KUCB — the westernmost public radio newsroom in the country. She has lived, worked and filed stories from California, New York, Bolivia, Peru, Cuba and Alaska.
