Wednesday Evening 2-16-22

The KPB is hoping to start timber sales before trees are lost to the spruce bark beetle. Members of the Homer City Council are in Juneau seeking harbor expansion funding. Patchy freezing fog expected overnight.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.