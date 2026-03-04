© 2026 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Wednesday Morning 03/04/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published March 4, 2026 at 7:30 AM AKST
State lawmakers had some sharp questions on Monday for Alaska’s Division of Elections about its decision to share the state’s full, unredacted voter list with the Department of Justice; and in the weeks since federal immigration officials detained and deported a mom and her kids from Soldotna, community members have come together at least three times to show their support for the family.

