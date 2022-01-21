Friday Evening 1-21-22

The Biden Administration has OK'd disaster relief funds for Alaska's stricken fisheries. SKP residents denied in-person assembly meeting. And one town is digging out from over 8-feet of snow that fell in December. Look for rain and a little snow over the weekend.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.