© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Newscast Podcast Logo
KBBI Newscast

Friday Evening 1-21-22

Published January 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM AKST
Ways To Subscribe

The Biden Administration has OK'd disaster relief funds for Alaska's stricken fisheries. SKP residents denied in-person assembly meeting. And one town is digging out from over 8-feet of snow that fell in December. Look for rain and a little snow over the weekend.

KBBI Newscast
Stay Connected
Jay Barrett
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.
See stories by Jay Barrett