Tuesday Morning 11/25/2025

Chapman Elementary School students were evacuated this morning after a gas smell was reported on campus; the Homer City Council held its final meeting of 2025 last night; and a new report from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game shows the value of Cook Inlet’s commercial sockeye salmon fishery almost doubled this year compared to last year.

