Friday Evening 11/21/2025

Snow and high surf are hitting the Southern Kenai Peninsula today; and you may have heard before that Alaska imports 95% of food purchased by residents. The figure has been around for decades, but there’s a problem with it: food security experts say it isn’t real – or backed by data.

