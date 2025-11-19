Wednesday Evening 11/19/2025

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly advanced funding for the Central Peninsula Landfill and new 911 dispatchers last night; and a new K-12 charter school is on track to open its doors in Nikolaevsk next school year.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.