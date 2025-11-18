Tuesday Morning 11/18/2025

The Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward is caring for two orphaned sea otter pups rescued near Homer just days apart. Next year, Soldotna voters will cast ballots in November for local races, instead of October. The State of Alaska is exploring the idea of creating a new agriculture cooperative for farmers and ranchers around the state.

