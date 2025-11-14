Friday Morning 11/14/2025

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities is moving ahead with a major highway improvement project between Anchor Point and Baycrest Hill. A group of Soldotna Elementary School sixth graders participated in a mock Kenai Peninsula Borough assembly meeting Wednesday, where they debated a faux ordinance that proposed extending Thanksgiving break.

