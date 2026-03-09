© 2026 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Monday Evening 03/09/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published March 9, 2026 at 5:19 PM AKDT
The Homer City Council will consider changes to election and runoff election dates along with candidate filing deadlines at its meeting tonight; Alaska regional basketball conferences were held last weekend with 2A Kenai Peninsula games held at the Homer High School gym; and Soldotna’s ice rink is getting an almost quarter-million-dollar makeover.

