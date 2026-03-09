Monday Evening 03/09/2026

The Homer City Council will consider changes to election and runoff election dates along with candidate filing deadlines at its meeting tonight; Alaska regional basketball conferences were held last weekend with 2A Kenai Peninsula games held at the Homer High School gym; and Soldotna’s ice rink is getting an almost quarter-million-dollar makeover.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.