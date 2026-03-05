Thursday Morning 03/05/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is releasing students early this afternoon, with a teacher inservice day on Friday; and Seward prepares for 2026 lottery entrants for the summer’s upcoming Mount Marathon mountain race.

