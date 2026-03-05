Thursday Evening 03/05/2026

Homer’s HERC building shuts its doors for three weeks starting Monday to wrap up interior renovations; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s working budget draft closes four schools, totally eliminates library employees and increases student activity fees, among other things.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, bringing buyers and sellers together for over 40 years, from Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point and across Kachemak Bay. All current area listings are online at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.