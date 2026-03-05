© 2026 KBBI
KBBI Newscast

Thursday Evening 03/05/2026

By Simon Lopez
Published March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM AKST
Homer’s HERC building shuts its doors for three weeks starting Monday to wrap up interior renovations; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District’s working budget draft closes four schools, totally eliminates library employees and increases student activity fees, among other things.

KBBI Newscast
Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
