Monday Morning 03/09/2026

Alaska lawmakers are considering another boost to per-student funding for public schools; the federal government received no bids Wednesday in what it called the “Big Beautiful Cook Inlet Oil and Gas Lease Sale.” And the Alaska Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday on whether prisoners can be forcibly medicated with psychiatric drugs without a court hearing and the right to a lawyer.

