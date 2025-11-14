Friday Evening 11/14/2025

Alaska State Troopers arrested a juvenile Thursday after investigating threats made toward Chapman Elementary School in Anchor Point. Kenai Peninsula Borough School District elementary students will pay a little more for school lunches starting in January. It’s been a busy week for Grant Aviation on the central Kenai Peninsula, between picking up passengers left scrambling after the abrupt closure of another airline, to reducing flights to comply with federal guidance.

