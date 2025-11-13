Thursday Morning 11/13/2025

A group of state lawmakers tasked with studying how Alaska pays for public education convened on the Kenai Peninsula to visit schools and speak with staff. A month after ex-typhoon Halong struck Western Alaska, the flow of relief supplies for the displaced and building materials needed to shore up villages is going strong in Bethel.

