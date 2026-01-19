Monday Evening 01/19/2026

A Homer choir teacher is receiving a statewide honor for his work in the classroom and the community; and Homer’s Maynard Smith is directing a one act play by American playwright, Arthur Miller, Incident at Vichy.

