Wednesday Morning 01/21/2026

The Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly honored a championship wrestling team and approved several funding requests during its meeting last night; and hundreds of health care workers and government officials are descending on Anchorage this week for the kickoff of a five year, $1.3 billion program aimed at reimagining medical care across Alaska.

