Tuesday Evening 01/20/2026

State lawmakers gavel in for the second half of the 34th Alaska Legislature today in Juneau; and hundreds of health care workers and government officials descended on Anchorage last week for the kickoff of a five year, $1.3 billion program aimed at reimagining medical care across Alaska.

