Wednesday Morning 11/19/2025

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge will open its annual personal-use firewood program on November 19; financial relief is finally reaching Alaska fishermen — roughly four years after the crab crash hit the Bering Sea fleet; and the Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly advanced funding for the Central Peninsula Landfill and new 911 dispatchers last night.

KBBI's morning news is sponsored by The Homer Foundation. Helping our communities thrive since 1991 by providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Join us at the Annual Meeting on Thursday, November 13th at 5 PM at Kenai Peninsula College. Hear stories of impact and learn how generosity is shaping our future by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation — celebrating 35 years of generosity, community, and connection.