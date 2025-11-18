Tuesday Evening 11/18/2025

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge will open its annual personal-use firewood program on November 19; and financial relief is finally reaching Alaska fishermen — roughly four years after the crab crash hit the Bering Sea fleet.

KBBI's evening news is supported by Homer Real Estate, now celebrating 40 of helping buyers and sellers in Ninilchik, Happy Valley, Anchor Point, Homer, and across the bay achieve their real estate dreams. Listings can be found at homerrealestate.com, or by calling 907-235-5294.