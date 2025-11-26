Wednesday Morning 11/26/2025

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge will open for Christmas tree cutting from Thanksgiving Day through December 25th; the Homer City Council held its final meeting of 2025 last night; and the company spearheading the proposed Alaska gasline project estimates it needs around 7,000 workers at peak construction of the 800-mile pipeline.

KBBI’s Morning News is sponsored by the Homer Foundation, where giving is more than a gift, it’s an investment in the place we call home. For 35 years, we’ve connected generosity to community need on the southern Kenai Peninsula, providing more than six million dollars in local grants and scholarships. Your gift supports students, strengthens nonprofits, and creates a legacy for the future. Give today or plan a gift for tomorrow by visiting homerfoundation.org. The Homer Foundation, building community through generosity.