Tuesday Evening 11/25/2025

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge will open for Christmas tree cutting from Thanksgiving Day through December 25th; the Homer City Council held its final meeting of 2025 last night; and the company spearheading the proposed Alaska gasline project estimates it needs around 7,000 workers at peak construction of the 800-mile pipeline.

