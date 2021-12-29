Wednesday Evening 12-29-21

A new salmon task force is being proposed by Alaska's U.S. Senators; a company eyeing Unalaska wants to fling satellites into space, and there's an upcoming maritime Drill Instructor course being offered soon by AMSEA. Temperatures are expected to fall through New Year's Eve.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.