Thursday Evening 12-23-21

Police investigate a one-vehicle accident this week that killed one and injured three; SPH has Covid-19 tests for use at home over the Holidays; and in the weather, don't worry, there's no chance we won't have a white Christmas.
Jay Barrett, KBBI's new News Director should be a familiar voice to our listeners. He's been contributing to Kenai Peninsula news for the last three years out of KDLL Kenai, and was the voice of The Alaska Fisheries Report from KMXT for 12 years. Jay worked for KBBI about 20 years ago as the Central Peninsula Reporter at KDLL.