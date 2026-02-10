Winter weather advisory issued for Western Kenai Peninsula

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday for the entire Western Kenai Peninsula. Forecasters expect up to eight inches of snow, with the highest amounts expected in areas north of Anchor Point.

Forecasters say Turnagain Pass could see between five and 10 inches of snow this afternoon and tonight. Roads may become hazardous. For current road conditions, call 511 or go to 511.alaska.gov .

The advisory remains in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday.