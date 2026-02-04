The Porcupine Theater's first year brings new releases, classics and a growing community

Homer’s movie theater first opened in 1956 and screened films delivered by steamship from Seward. After decades of family ownership, a group of local residents purchased the venue in 2024 and launched The Porcupine. This latest chapter replaces the traditional blockbuster or bust business model with a membership-based subscription. The new strategy prioritizes classics and second-run films alongside live events to keep the projectors running in a shifting media landscape.

Co-owner Susannah Webster said a membership-driven model provides a safety net that avoids a total reliance on individual ticket sales.

“And really without those members, we couldn't do all the other things that we do, because we do so much. But it really is that stable monthly income that makes everything possible. And yeah, that model has just proven to be perfect for this community,” Webster said.

Several movie theaters in Anchorage closed down. It’s a national trend. Industry press points to competition from streaming services and lackluster box office sales that struggled to rebound after pandemic lows.

The owners of the Porcupine recognize the pressure from streaming services. Webster said new releases are on those services at the same time they are shown for the first time on the big screen.

“Whereas 20 years ago, a movie could come out, and then wasn't going to get released to Blu-ray or DVD or before that, VHS for an entire year potentially. So people had to see movies in the theater if they wanted to see it anytime soon. And now that just does not exist,” Webster said.

The Porcupine’s first year largely followed their original plan to operate as a community-supported, member-funded venue. The theater focuses on second-run and older titles because they don’t come with the same screening requirements new releases have.

Though, that doesn’t mean the theater can’t screen new movies. Co-owner Nate Spence-Corman said studios have been more flexible than anticipated.

“Because I think we were planning on it being like, you know, 90% second run, or, like, kind of classics, and then having the occasional movie, but they've been some of the studios are really flexible, and we're able to get stuff, if not, like, you know, the first day we've had a couple of actually, on the first day that they've been released. But, like, often it's within a couple weeks or few weeks,” Spence-Corman said.

In total, the theater screened 72 new releases during its first 11 months.

Webster said the membership model also allows for a wider range of programming, including documentaries and older films, without relying on every screening to sell out. The theater is also experimenting with live sports broadcasts, starting with Super Bowl Sunday.

It hosted its first fully staged live play, part of the owners’ goal to operate as a multi-use space. Webster said the space has also hosted school activities and events for local nonprofit groups.

Webster said more than 800 people now pay a monthly membership, providing a stable base of support for the theater.

For the month of February, the theater is repeating its opening month promotion, offering five-dollar screenings to the general public.