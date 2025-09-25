Marina CoStudent Reporter
Marina Co is a current Senior at Homer High School and intends to major in political science and journalism. She loves art, reading, and writing, and is actively involved in her high school as president of student government, co-president of National Honor Society, and a member of the swim and debate teams. Marina values student voice and reports on Homer High events in order to share those stories and activities with the community.
Homer High School held their annual homecoming football game last Saturday with a week of events leading up to the game. Senior Marina Co reviewed the week, spoke with football captain and Homer High School principal Eric Pederson and provided this story for KBBI.