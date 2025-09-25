© 2025 KBBI
Marina Co

Student Reporter

Marina Co is a current Senior at Homer High School and intends to major in political science and journalism. She loves art, reading, and writing, and is actively involved in her high school as president of student government, co-president of National Honor Society, and a member of the swim and debate teams. Marina values student voice and reports on Homer High events in order to share those stories and activities with the community.