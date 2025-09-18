Homer High School celebrates tradition, community and football with 2025 Homecoming festivities

Last weekend, Homer High School showcased its football homecoming spirit with a week full of festivities. Students took part in Senior Sunrise, and other Spirit Week activities including the annual parade, bonfire, homecoming football game and annual homecoming dance.

To kick off the week, on Monday, September 8th, students from the Senior class gathered on the football field turf early in the morning for Senior Sunrise. This event marked the beginning of the Seniors' final year of high school. At the end of the school year, they will gather on the field for the last time to watch the sun set- symbolizing the closing of their high school journey.

In the days that followed, the school took part in Spirit Week, where faculty and students dressed up each day according to different themes leading up to the High School's Homecoming Game and Dance. The themes were:



Class colors day,

Twin day

Beach day,

Alice in Wonderland day

Mariner Blue and Gold day

On Wednesday, over 70% of the Junior class dressed up.

On Friday, the high school hosted its football homecoming pep assembly, parade, and bonfire. At the pep assembly, classes competed against each other in games, Homecoming royalty winners were announced, and the Football team players, along with the Volleyball, Cross Country, Cheer, and Swim and Dive teams, were recognized.

The 2025 Homer High School Homecoming Court are freshmen Lady and Lord, Estelle Velsko and Cameron Fox; sophomore Duke and Duchess, Thomas Martin and Stella Condon; junior Prince and Princess, Piper Arno and Liam Young, and senior King and Queen, CJ Burns and Sarah Nollar.

That evening, the Homecoming court rode in a procession on decorated floats around the high school parking lot and on Pioneer Ave. The high school held a bonfire with pallets donated from various local businesses.

On Saturday, the Homer High School Mariner football team played its Homecoming game against the travelling Houston Hawks.

The homecoming game was combined with senior recognition night. The Mariners had a total of thirteen seniors. The seniors are: Nikifor Reutov (Voz), Tung Tran, Emelian Melkomukov, C.J. Burns, Nikolai Macauly, Murph Farmer, Jackson Snaric, Joaquin Ferreyra Penna, Dimitri Hooks, Ellington Dudley, Nathan Plumlee, Donovan Milstead, Bradley Henning, Jayden Sims and cheerleaders Théa James, Anna Springer, Ellen Barrett and Hannah Klima.

Senior and Captain Donovan Milstead said that playing in his last homecoming game was a bittersweet experience.

“I’m mostly surprised that it’s gone by so fast. I am sad, but I’m happy and I’m grateful to have one more opportunity. I’ve been playing with these people for almost four years now…. There are plenty of people there supporting us and it's just amazing to hear everyone cheer us on throughout the game.”

The game was spirited and sunny. People from all around the community came- students dressed from head to toe in school colors, bleacher creatures, Homer High Alumni, and even firefighters attended to support the defending state champions and cheer them on. Sirens from the firetruck blared each time a touchdown was scored.

The game ended in a 40-8 win for the Mariners, and they remain undefeated, 5-0 (5 an oh), for the fall football season. The community celebrated the win by joining the teams on the field in a new tradition- the electric slide.

That night, Homer High celebrated its win at the annual Homecoming dance. This years theme was “Alice in Wonderland”.

In an email statement, Homer High Principal Mr. Pederson said:

“Homecoming is about more than just fun and school spirit—it’s about coming together as a school and building our culture. These events give students the chance to connect, build relationships, create lasting memories, and strengthen our sense of community.”

Next for Mariner sports, Cross country will compete at Seward in their borough meet on September 18th. Volleyball will play seward in a home game and swim and dive will travel to Kenai on September 19th. Football will travel North to Utqiagvik for a game on Sept. 20th.