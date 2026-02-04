Minneapolis - ICE Out rally draws about 240 people to WKFL Park

About 240 people gathered along Pioneer Avenue and at WKFL Park in Homer on Sunday for the “Minneapolis – ICE Out” rally, organizers said. The event was held to show support for people in Minneapolis and to protest recent actions by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency.

Organizers with Homer Women of Action used a hand clicker to count the crowd.

Organizer Judy Miller said the group was standing in solidarity with Minnesota after a month of intensified federal immigration enforcement that, she argued, violated protesters’ rights.

“It is about honoring the Constitution, ours, and Minnesotans and everybody else's First Amendment rights, to be able to stand up in solidarity with other folks and say we don't approve of what you're doing, but not only do we not approve, it’s illegal,” Miller said.

The federal operation, known as " Operation Metro Surge ," has drawn national scrutiny following two fatal shootings in Minneapolis this year. Public statements from the Department of Homeland Security say the operation is intended to target people with criminal records in an effort to improve public safety. A federal lawsuit by the State of Minnesota and city officials alleges the operation has violated civil rights and used excessive force, and that it exceeds constitutional limits on federal authority. The case is ongoing after a judge denied a request to halt the operation.

Among those at the park was Milo Waltenbaugh. He is a Minneapolis native who recently moved to Homer to work as a tutor. Waltenbaugh said he is at the park to stand against federal tactics being used in his hometown.

“We're here to support our fellow citizens and stand against tyranny and deceptive political tactics. Overall, defend democracy and promote peace,” Waltenbaugh said.