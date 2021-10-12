-
The first Juneteenth celebration to be held in Homer will take place at WKFL Park today.Juneteenth honors the day news reached Texas that the Civil War…
-
Peaceful demonstrations will continue at WKFL Park in Homer every day this week from 2 to 4 p.m. seeking racial justice in response to police violence…
-
Friday September 20th at 2:50 p.m.: It was Sophie Morin’s voice booming over the high school intercom. Morin is a member of the Homer Youth for…
-
Demonstrations were seen across the nation last week after the conclusion of this year’s presidential election made Republican Donald Trump the President…
-
Tuesday was the third Vietnam Veterans Day in a row to be celebrated in Alaska. It was also the third year a mother and daughter from Homer stood inside a…