Homer residents rally against federal policies at WKFL Park

People packed WKFL Park on Saturday to protest recent actions by the Trump administration.

Kathleen Gustafson / KBBI A young protester at the Hands Off rally at WKFL Park on April 5, 2025.

Organizers claimed to count over 400 protesters. Speakers addressed the crowd on issues ranging from health care and education to LGBTQ+ and veterans’ rights.

Mike Meloy spoke about the importance of collective action, invoking the legacy of civil rights leader John Lewis.

Kathleen Gustafson / KBBI Mike Meloy speaks to a crowd of protesters on April 5, 2025.

“We have gathered here today to create good trouble, the kind of necessary trouble espoused by John Lewis. Thank you for all coming out and giving me the blessing of hanging out with people who actually care about other people. And please remember that in the larger cosmic sense, we are here to walk each other home,” Meloy said.

The rally was part of a national movement organized by the progressive organization Indivisible. Similar events took place across the country, including at least 9 other Alaska communities

Sandy Garity, one organizer in Homer, said the rally was more than just a protest, it was a chance for people to feel heard.

“A lot of people just want to do something. They want to have a voice. They are feeling so frustrated.” Garity said.

Garity said they plan to keep encouraging residents to stay engaged by writing letters to their representatives and voicing their concerns.