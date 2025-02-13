Porcupine Theater opens after months of renovations

Homer’s only movie theater is open again after a change in ownership and months of renovations.

Porcupine Theater co-owner Susanna Webster said after a roughly 6-month closure, it’s been good to be back..

“We've had a really great turnout, and it's been really fun to share the space with the community and have them see it for the first time. Everyone is really just shocked and blown away and excited,” Webster said.

Webster said the renovations at the 62 year old theater focused on accessibility. Last week, the theater hosted shows for residents from Friendship Terrace and the Friendship Center, two assisted living facilities.

Co-owner Nate Spence-Corman said the theater operates on a membership model. He hopes that will allow them to schedule a wider variety of films without relying on full ticket sales for each showing. – and ensure a steady income stream.

“Even movies that are a little less popular can kind of be carried by some of the other ones and there'll be something for everyone, and enough variety that, people feel like their membership is providing value, but then we can still show weird things that only a few people will show up to,” Spence-Corman said.

The theater is adjusting its schedule based on audience feedback. A Sunday evening family movie will move to an earlier matinee in March, which Webster said better fits school schedules.