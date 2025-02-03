2025 Seward Polar Bear Jump Off

The event raises money for two nonprofits, including the Seward Polar Bear Jump group. Annette Vrolyk is the American Cancer Society’s event staff partner. She helps organize the event and oversees the jump itself. Funds raised from the jump go towards the Kenai Peninsula Children with Cancer Grant Program and the American Cancer Society. Vrolyk said the American Cancer Society focuses on a broader mission.

“The SPBJ group works to create these funds to support Peninsula families specifically. So, smaller closer reach, more specific to children, whereas the American Cancer Society supports every person touched by cancer,” Vrolyk said.

This year, participants were required to raise a $1,000 minimum to take part, honoring the event’s milestone anniversary and adjusting for inflation.

28 teams and 92 participants met that requirement and took the plunge. Hilcorp led team fundraising efforts, collecting $69,537. Meanwhile, Trudy Hallett, the top individual fundraiser, raised $14,695.

As of the day of the jump, the event had raised $248,000. Vrolyk said it is now close to meeting its $265,000 goal.

“It looks like we're at $261000, but we still have checks trickling in, we still have people that are out there. They're raising money to try and meet a personal goal or whatever the case may be,” Vrolyk said.

The event will return next year on Jan. 17, 2026.