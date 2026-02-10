Lower Kenai Peninsula schools to close for parent-teacher conferences

Several Kenai Peninsula Borough Schools will close later this week for parent-teacher conferences. The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced the closures on social media Monday.

All Lower Peninsula schools including in Port Graham, Nanwalek and Homer will close for parent-teacher conferences Thursday and Friday. Kachemak Selo, Razdolna and Voznesenka schools will close Thursday for a vacation day but remain open Friday.

Find the full KPBSD calendar at KPBSD.org