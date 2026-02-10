© 2026 KBBI
Lower Kenai Peninsula schools to close for parent-teacher conferences

KBBI | By Simon Lopez
Published February 10, 2026 at 1:23 PM AKST

Several Kenai Peninsula Borough Schools will close later this week for parent-teacher conferences. The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District announced the closures on social media Monday.

All Lower Peninsula schools including in Port Graham, Nanwalek and Homer will close for parent-teacher conferences Thursday and Friday. Kachemak Selo, Razdolna and Voznesenka schools will close Thursday for a vacation day but remain open Friday.

Simon Lopez
Simon Lopez is a long time listener of KBBI Homer. He values Kachemak Bay’s beauty and its overall health. Simon is community oriented and enjoys being involved in building and maintaining an informed and proactive community.
