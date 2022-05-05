© 2022 KBBI
Arts
Shakespeare in Context

Shakespeare in Context: Two Noble Kinsmen

KBBI
Published May 5, 2022 at 6:30 AM AKDT
Two Noble Kinsmen image public domain.jpg
Imogen Found in the Cave of Belarius exhibited 1809 George Dawe 1781-1829 Purchased 1965 http://www.tate.org.uk/art/work/T00718

Join Sarah Brewer in a discussion of Two Noble Kinsmen, this month's featured play in the KPC Second Sunday Shakespeare series.

Support for the production of this season of Shakespeare in Context comes from Odin Mead and Whetstone Barbers. 

Join Second Sunday Shakespeare on Zoom on Sunday, May 8th, at 1 p.m. to read a part or just listen in to a reading of Two Noble Kinsmen.

To learn more about the Second Sunday Shakespeare Series visit the Homer Public Library website.

