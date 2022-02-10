© 2022 KBBI
AM 890 and kbbi.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
Shakespeare in Context

Shakespeare in Context: Cymbeline

KBBI
Published February 10, 2022 at 11:48 AM AKST
Imogen_George Dawe.jpg
Image by George Dawe
/
Imogen Found in the Cave of Belarius exhibited 1809 George Dawe 1781-1829 Purchased 1965 http://www.tate.org.uk/art/work/T00718

Join Sarah Brewer from Pier One Theatre's Mud Bay Bards and Michael Hawfield, Professor Emeritus at Kachemak Bay Campus of Kenai Peninsula College, as they discuss Cymbeline, this month's featured play in the KPC Second Sunday Shakespeare series.

Support for the production of this season of Shakespeare in Context comes from Odin Mead and Whetstone Barbers. 

Join Second Sunday Shakespeare on Zoom on Sunday, February 13th. at 1 p.m. to read a part or just listen in to a reading of Cymbeline.

To learn more about the Second Sunday Shakespeare Series visit the Homer Public Library website.

Arts
Related Content