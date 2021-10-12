-
Public transportation in rural areas can be cost prohibitive, but the Ninilchik Village Tribe is trying to help solve that problem on the western Kenai…
Kenaitze Indian Tribe in Kenai is partnering with the State of Alaska to develop the state’s first joint-jurisdiction therapeutic court. Proponents say…
The Kenaitze Indian Tribe is wrapping up the first year of its new Senior Companion Program. The program pairs volunteers with fellow seniors who live on…
Kenaitze Indian Tribe in Kenai is taking an innovative approach to drug, alcohol and tobacco prevention. In addition to more overt prevention efforts,…
Invocations, or prayers, will continue to be said at the beginning of Kenai Peninsula Borough Assembly meetings, despite recent debate about whether they…
Memorial day Weekend marks the unofficial start of summer in Alaska and with it comes increased wildfire activity. Tim Mowry with the Alaska Division of…
Several students from the Kenai Peninsula's Kenaitze Indian Tribe placed at the Native Youth Olympics this past weekend. The statewide competition took…
The Kenaitze Indian Tribe recently opened their new elder center near their Dena’ina Wellness Center in the heart of Old Town Kenai. Officials say it’s…
Farmer’s markets are going virtual. Soon Kenai Peninsula residents will be able to buy locally grown food online. The new marketplaces are called ‘Food…
King salmon that run through the Kenai and Kasilof rivers continue their trend of expected low returns, so the Alaska Department of Fish and Game has…